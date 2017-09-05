ProKnee Launches Treadman Tool

ProKnee recently introduced Treadman, a tool that will cut installation time in half and give quick and accurate measurements, thus eliminating the chance for costly mistakes, according to the company. A multi-angle stair tread cutting system, the Standard Treadman tool can cut stair treads from 35 ¼”-61 ½” in length. Extension Kits also allow for the installation of treads from 22 ½”-9’ ½”.

