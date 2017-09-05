ProductsFlooring Installation Tools

ProKnee Launches Treadman Tool

ProKnee-Treadman-Yellow.jpg
ProKnee's Treadman multi-angle stair tread cutting system.
September 5, 2017
KEYWORDS ProKnee / stair treads
Reprints
No Comments

ProKnee recently introduced Treadman, a tool that will cut installation time in half and give quick and accurate measurements, thus eliminating the chance for costly mistakes, according to the company. A multi-angle stair tread cutting system, the Standard Treadman tool can cut stair treads from 35 ¼”-61 ½” in length. Extension Kits also allow for the installation of treads from 22 ½”-9’ ½”.

For more information, visit proknee.com.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Floor Covering Installer  Magazine 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.