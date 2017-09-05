Mohawk and Nature’s Big Spring Water Provide Hurricane Relief

Mohawk Industries and Nature’s Big Springs Water teamed up to donate and deliver more than 100,000 bottles of water to the Houston area following Hurricane Harvey. The two companies split the cost of the water and will leverage Mohawk’s fleet to make the delivery once the roads are passable.

“When we saw the devastation the hurricane caused, we knew we wanted to help, and we also knew we had the means to do so with our trucks,” said Dan Flowers, Mohawk’s vice president of logistics. “Each month, Mohawk trucks travel more than a million miles, transporting products across the country. Even though Mohawk is headquartered in Calhoun, our drivers have many strong connections to communities throughout the U.S. where they have built relationships with customers and suppliers. That’s true in Houston, where we operate a satellite warehouse and our ceramic division operates several sales service centers. Thanks to our partnership with Nature’s Big Spring Water, we were able to make a difference.”

Julian Jones, owner of Nature’s Big Springs Water, added, “It’s not every day you see two locally-based companies come together and help people in need half way across the country. Being in the water business means we have access to an essential relief item when a disaster occurs. Mohawk had the trucks and resources to make this delivery a possibility. Helping others is important to us and we were glad to partner with Mohawk to make this happen.”

Mohawk employs approximately 130 people in the Houston area – all of whom have been identified as safe and sheltered, although some of their homes have been severely compromised. In addition to the water delivery, the company will provide additional assistance to employees affected by the hurricane.

