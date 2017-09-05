Floor Install News

Holcomb Joins UFloor Systems’ Uzin Division

Donnie Holcomb joins the UFloor Systems Uzin division team.
September 5, 2017
UFloor Systems recently announced the addition of Donnie Holcomb to the Uzin division on the Northwest team. Holcomb began his career at a retail floor covering store preparing floor covering materials and has since gained more than 17 years of experience in distribution, customer service, and outside sales. He will work in Washington and Oregon.

For more information, visit www.uzin.us.

