IICRC Calls For Committee Members to Develop New Field Guides

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) is seeking volunteers to serve on the development committees for two field guides to help improve the health and safety practices of professional disaster restoration and cleaning professionals.

The new documents titled, “IICRC Field Guide for Safety and Health for Professional Cleaners” and “IICRC Field Guide for Safety and Health for Disaster Restoration Professionals,” will supplement existing IICRC restoration standards and certification classes. The guides will include valuable information about safety and health hazard identification procedures, safe work practices, and control methods that disaster restoration and cleaning professionals should employ.

“Most members of the cleaning and restoration industry rely on regulations to guide their safety and health policies, however these regulations don’t always take into account the specific needs of our industry,” said Howard Wolf, IICRC standards chairman. “These new field guides serve to address the needs of all participants of the cleaning and restoration industry, including cleaners, restorers, managers, end users, insurance adjusters, and indoor environmental professionals.”

Committee members can expect to begin work on the standard by the end of 2017 with all meetings being held online and via conference calls. The new field guides are expected to be completed in approximately one year.

