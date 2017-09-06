TCNA’s Claudio Bizzaglia visits Fila Facilities

Surface care specialist, Fila recently welcomed Claudio Bizzaglia, director of laboratory services at The Tile Council of North America (TCNA), to its headquarters and manufacturing plant in San Martino di Lupari, Italy. During his visit, Bizzaglia toured areas of the site with Francesco Pettenon, managing and commercial director for Fila, including Fila’s research and development facilities, where Maria Soranzo, R&D manager, presented new technologies and the Fila Academy, which has hosted more than 500 customers during the last year. The tour also included Fila’s production facilities and popular museum, which charts Fila’s journey from its formation in 1942, by brothers Guido and Pietro Pettenon, to the present day.

For more information, call (305) 513-0708 or visit filasolutions.com.