ISSA Introduces Distributor Education Package

ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, recently announced its new series of targeted education packages designed to help ISSA/INTERCLEAN attendees soak up the all skills, industry developments, good business practices, and technological advances available at ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America 2017 and ISSA Convention Sept. 11–14, in Las Vegas. The show will feature more than 60 seminars, workshops, and networking events to provide attendees with an immersive learning experience. Distributors can further customize and enhance their experience by choosing the all-inclusive education package, “Disrupt And Innovate: A New Think Tank For Distribution.”

Beginning with the welcome and networking reception Sunday evening, this comprehensive suite of events and seminars will help distributors keep up on the latest business and industry trends, and address challenges, such as: improving operational efficiency and cutting costs; increasing customer retention; and sparking innovation and sustainable practices. Sessions available through the distributor-focused package include: “Unleash a Spirit of Innovation to Win the Future;” “Lunch and Learn: Powered by Purpose;” “What’s the DEAL with Distributor Facility and Fleet Costs?”; and the State of the Industry Panel for Distributors.

For more information, visit www.issa.com.