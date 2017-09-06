General Equipment Appoints New Vice President of Sales

General Equipment recently announced Randy Dahl has joined the company as vice president of sales where he will have responsibility for the development and coordination of sales and marketing for national and independent accounts. He will also oversee long term sales strategy development as well as General Equipment’s sales representative organizations for North America.

“We are thrilled to have Randy join our team,” said Dennis Von Ruden, General Equipment president. “Randy has a rich history of contributing to the strategic direction and overall growth of every organization he has worked for in the past.”

Dahl has over 20 years of experience driving the profitability of industrial, global organizations with respect to strategic planning, business development, sales, operations and finance. Prior to joining General Equipment, he served as vice president of sales and marketing for Poly-Tex and vice president of sales and marketing for three business units for Door Engineering. Dahl has an MBA in marketing/finance from Columbia University.

