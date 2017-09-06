Makita Expands LXT System with Cordless Plunge Saw

Makita has released a new cordless cutting solution for wood panels and sheet goods with the 18V X2 (36V) LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 6-1/2” Plunge Circular Saw, model XPS01. Powered by two 18V lithium-ion batteries, users get maximum performance with no cords needed, and without leaving the versatile 18V LXT battery platform.

When used with the optional guide rail (sold separately) the XPS01 is engineered for smooth, accurate, and splinter-free cuts in plywood and other large wood panels, according to the company. It is ideal for cabinet installers, finish carpenters, stair installers, flooring installers, woodworkers, and general contractors.

“We created a corded plunge saw and rail system back in 2008, and many contractors responded to this more portable option over a table saw for cross cutting and ripping sheet goods in confined areas or when accuracy and finer finishes are a must,” said Andrew Camp, product manager for residential construction for Makita. “Now, users get this precision cutting solution without a cord. The new XPS01 is powered by two 18 volt batteries so users get the power, speed and run time they need, but without the hassles or expense of cords, and without having to invest in a separate platform of heavy, slow charging batteries. Best of all, the new cordless plunge saw is 100% compatible with the corded guide rail system that thousands upon thousands of satisfied SP6000J customers are already using, further enhancing the value of their investment.”

The variable speed control dial has a range of 2,500 – 6,300 and allows users to match the speed to the application. It has a large cutting capacity (2-3/16” at 90° and 1-9/16” at 45°). For expanded cutting applications, it will cut as close as 11/16” from a wall, and has a bevel capability (-1°-48°) with positive stops at 22.5° and 45°. For demanding applications, the Automatic Speed Change Technology adjusts cutting speed and torque during the cut for consistent performance. The brushless motor is also engineered for up to 50% longer run time, increased power and speed, and longer tool life than non-brushless motors.

Additional features include electronic speed control to maintain constant speed under load, soft start for smoother start-ups, and electric brake. For added precision, the built-in depth stop allows a preliminary first cut of 2-3 mm to be performed prior to cutting through the entire material. This “scoring” feature is engineered for clean and splinter-free cutting.

The XPS01 is part of Makita’s expanding 18V LXT system, which offers more than 150 tools.

For more information, call (800) 462-5482 or visit makitatools.com.