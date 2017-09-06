GranQuartz Collecting Donations for Hurricane Relief

GranQuartz recently announced that the company is making a donation to support the relief effort for Hurricane Harvey victims. The company is also collecting donates at its 12 U.S. stores to be delivered to the GranQuartz Houston location to be distributed to local charities and shelters. GranQuartz is asking for donations of: water, clothes, shampoo, soap, toothbrushes and toothpaste, diapers, easy-to-open non-perishable foods, blankets, razors, toilet paper, sanitary items (tampons, pads, etc), wipes, baby formula, pillows, socks, shoes, and chapstick. Donations should be dropped off on or before Sept. 8 at locations in: Narcross, Ga.; Anaheim, Calif.; Commerce, Calif.; San Leandro, Calif.; Attelboro, Mass.; Beltsville, Md.; Elk Grove Village, Ill.; Carrolton, Texas; Houston, Texas; Denver, Colo.; Pompano Beach, Fla.; Seattle, Wash.; or South Salt Lake, Utah.

For more information, visit www.granquartz.com.