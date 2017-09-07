Natural Stone Resource Library Surpasses 50,000 Downloads

MIA+BSI: Natural Stone Institute’s Natural Stone Resource Library has reached a new milestone of 50,000 downloads. Launched in 2015, the Natural Stone Resource library houses all MIA+BSI technical documents, as well as resources from other industry associations. There are currently 272 documents available. All resources can be downloaded free of charge.

“50,000 downloads makes a clear statement that the Natural Stone Resource Library has become our industry’s go-to source for information about natural stone,” said Jon Lancto, 2017 MIA president.

Daniel Wood, 2017 BSI president, added, “This incredible resource, a collection of the most comprehensive, up-to-date natural stone information in the industry, is the most valuable resource we offer. We encourage the industry to take full advantage of this free resource in order to be successful in specifying and utilizing natural stone.”

For more information, visit www.naturalstoneinstitute.org.