Laticrete Expands Texas Plant

Over the last year, Laticrete has diligently worked to expand its manufacturing and distribution plant located in Grand Prairie, Texas, which was unveiled at a celebratory event in June. An additional 70,000 square feet of space was attached to the existing 100,000-square-foot facility, making it the company’s largest manufacturing and distribution center outside of its headquarters in Bethany, Conn.

“We continue to be amazed at the increasing demand here in this region, and we’re very proud to be so dedicated to the state of Texas,” said Ed Metcalf, president and COO of Laticrete’s North America division. “Our investment in Texas, driven by rapidly increasing demand, will positively impact the local community, provide a better work environment for our team and allow us to provide even higher service levels to our clients across the region.”

Since the company is committed to long-term growth, approximately 20,000 square feet of the new space will be set aside for future production. “It’s our intention to add new manufacturing lines to this plant,” Metcalf explained. “At the beginning of next year, we will begin to expand our training facilities here, and we’ll also have a world class customer experience center. The investment has just begun and it will certainly continue.”

Aside from live entertainment and a full barbeque lunch for attendees, Laticrete offered interactive tours of the new facility. “The entire plant will include 7,500 racks to store product,” said Stacy Gardener, warehouse manager.

Project engineering manager for Laticrete International, Yi Doering, added how all Laticrete products were utilized to build the expansion. “We try to use as much Laticrete product as we can in our projects,” he explained. “Premium thinsets were used to set the tile in the hallways, locker rooms and break room, and some other products, such as Spectralock. Laticrete’s shower systems were also used in all of the locker rooms and we sprayed Hydro Ban to prevent any other moisture.”

The all-inclusive event, complete with face painting and games for children, was commemorated with recognitions from various city officials. “You are a huge asset to the city of Grand Prairie and we want to thank you for that,” said city council member, Jorja Clemson, on behalf of the mayor and entire city council. “Not only are you a good business partner, you’re good neighbors for our adjoining neighborhoods to the East.”

Murphy Simpson, district director for State Representative Jonathan Strickland, presented a certificate to the company, as did Cody Ussery, district director for State Representative Rodney Anderson. Greg Cashman, member of the Grand Prairie Chamber of Commerce, presented Laticrete with a membership plaque on behalf of the board of directors and committee members in attendance.

“As I look around, I see Laticrete employees, customers, friends and suppliers—all who are partners in this success story,” said co-owner and senior vice president of training, Henry Rothberg, as he thanked everyone for attending. “I started working in a home office with three employees—my father, my mother and myself. Then we grew to five, and now, there are almost 2,000 Laticrete employees around the world. The growth, the optimism and the opportunities are incredible.”