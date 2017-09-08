Laticrete Expands e-Learning Program

Laticrete has introduced 7 Masonry Veneer Installation System (MVIS) online tutorials to its e-Learning program, Laticrete University.

“The Laticrete University online tutorials are one of the many ways Laticrete responds to market needs and adds value in support of its customers,” said Art Mintie, senior director of technical services. “Specifically, the MVIS tutorials were developed due to the increase in popularity for adhered masonry veneers.”

In the added MVIS online tutorials, products discussed include sealing tapes, air and water barrier products, various polymer fortified adhesive mortars that provide non-sag performance, latex admix and epoxy adhesives, pointing mortar, and sealants. All Laticrete University programs are self-paced, making it possible for distributors, dealers, installers, and other flooring professionals to effectively learn about new products, modern technology, and best practices.

For more information, visit www.laticrete.com.