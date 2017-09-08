ISSA Opens Submissions for 2018 Speaker Proposals

ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, announced that it is are now accepting 2018 speaker proposals for the ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America and ISSA Convention 2018, which will take place Oct. 29-Nov. 1, 2018 in Dallas. The deadline for proposed speaker presentations is October 20, 2017, and notifications of accepted proposals will be announced by January 1, 2018. Speaker proposals must be submitted through the ISSA website to be considered.

