USG Durock Introduces ProFlow Self-Leveling Underlayment

USG Durock recently introduced ProFlow self-leveling underlayment, an interior cementitious underlayment that provides one of the highest compressive strengths in the industry with over 6,000 psi. Designed by USG for interior use in commercial, institutional, and rehab construction, ProFlow self-leveling underlayment provides a smooth, hard surface over concrete slabs, prestressed concrete or concrete planks, at thicknesses from featheredge to 3/4". Suitable for use with a variety of floor coverings, including commercial-grade resilient floor coverings, or even as a decorative wear surface with an approved coating system.

Quick set times and high production rates allow light trade traffic within 24 hours of installation. ProFlow self-leveling underlayment is also manufactured with non-shrinking technology and low VOC-emissions.

For more information, visit usg.com.