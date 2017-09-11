NWFA Completes 19th Home with Gary Sinise Foundation

The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) has provided flooring for its 19th home in partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment (R.I.S.E.) program. The home dedication for U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Michael Frazier took place in August in Pittsboro, N.C. Flooring for the project was donated by NWFA member, WD Flooring.

In addition to the 19 homes already completed, NWFA currently is working with its members to source wood flooring for an additional 25 R.I.S.E. homes in various stages of planning and construction. Currently, 51 NWFA member companies have donated product, logistics, and installation services in locations throughout the U.S., with a total value of more than $3.52 million. By the end of the year, 59 specially-adapted smart homes will be completed or underway through the R.I.S.E. program.

