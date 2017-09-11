Carpet One Participates in 9/11 Home Dedication

Tile and Carpet Town Carpet One Floor and Home in Dewitt, N.Y., recently installed flooring to help complete a smart home for SPC E-4 Matthew Leyva. The home was built through Building for America’s Bravest (BFAB), a program of the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, and marks the 33rd completed home since Carpet One Floor and Home partnered with Building for America’s Bravest in 2014. The home was dedicated on September 11th, to commemorate those who have sacrificed their lives on and since the attacks on 9/11.

Carpet One Floor and Home has committed to install the flooring, provided by Mohawk Industries, for all homes built through the Building for America’s Bravest program. The cooperative of independent retailers has also supported the program through fundraising events and will be participating at the upcoming T2T 5K Run/Walk organized by the Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers Foundation.

“September 11th is a day that always makes us reflect on our freedom and the price many have paid to protect it,” said Eric Demaree, president of Carpet One Floor and Home. “I can’t think of a better way to remember this sacrifice than helping to provide a smart home for one of these brave individuals."

