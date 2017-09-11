Fishman Flooring Solutions Expands Ohio Operations

Fishman Flooring Solutions has expanded its operations in Columbus, Ohio. The expansion increases the company’s warehouse space by 500% and will also include a larger showroom and offices.

“Our business in the Columbus market and across Ohio has grown significantly in the nine years since we’ve been doing business there, which makes this expansion necessary,” said Bob Wagner, Fishman president and CEO. “We’re always evaluating brick and mortar investments in markets where we have outstanding growth for two reasons. First, we want to delight our customers and make their lives easier by accommodating their increasing demand for our products. Second, expanding our local operations is a way to thank our customers and show them how much we appreciate their business.”

The expanded Columbus warehouse facilities will enable Fishman to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of its customer service, as well as stock a wider selection of flooring and flooring installation products, according to Wagner. The increased showroom space will also enable the company to better introduce its customers to a steady stream of new and innovative flooring technologies.

The Columbus, Ohio expansion is the second major Fishman expansion in recent months. It follows the March 2017 opening of the company’s new branch and warehouse in Knoxville, Tenn.

