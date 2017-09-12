Laticrete Supports Hurricane Harvey Relief

Laticrete has made a $5,000 corporate donation to Operation BBQ Relief, an organization that leverages its expertise in cooking and catering meals to those whose lives have been affected by disasters across the U.S. In support of the Hurricane Harvey disaster relief, Robert Chambers, Laticrete contractor sales representative, has been working with the organization to provide meals for first responders and any displaced Houston residents in need.

For more information, visit laticrete.com.