CTDA Calls for Hall of Fame Nominations

The Ceramic Tile Distributors Association (CTDA) invites tile professionals to nominate their most admired CTDA member, past or present, for induction into the CTDA Hall of Fame. Nominees must: be or have been a member of CTDA; attend or have attended CTDA events; be or have been actively involved in CTDA; and demonstrate or have demonstrated a leadership role within the tile industry that reflects the CTDA mission statement.

Current and past members of the CTDA board of directors, Hall of Fame members, and past presidents will review those nominated and vote on the recipient. The Hall of Fame presentation will take place at the 2017 Total Solutions Plus, to be held Nov. 4-7 at the Marriott Washington Wardman Park, in Washington D.C.

Submission forms must be turned in to the CTDA office by Thursday, September 21, 2017.

For more information, visit www.ctdahome.org.