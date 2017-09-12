Hoy Lanning to Stay on as Haines Senior CEO Advisor

Haines recently announced that Hoy Lanning has agreed to remain on with Haines in his role as senior CEO advisor. Originally, Lanning had planned to retire at the end of 2017. After working with the new leadership team, there was a mutual agreement for Lanning to remain as part of the executive leadership team for the foreseeable future.

“I’m delighted that Hoy has agreed to stay with us,” said Michael Barrett, Haines president and CEO. “His advice and experience are a key part of the success Haines has been having this year. He is a trusted advisor to me and someone I have tremendous respect for as both an industry leader and a person.”

“We have worked very hard the last three years integrating Haines and CMH,” said Lanning. “The payoff to our work is now happening. When Mike Barrett discussed me staying on with Haines longer to help maximize our efforts, I was happy to agree. I really enjoy this busines and the people (employees, customers, and suppliers) in it. We can do great things together.”

