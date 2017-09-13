Uzin Announces Appointment of Marc Grider

Uzin recently announced the appointment of Marc Grider to the sales team for the Chicago area. Grider’s over 17 years of experience includes sales management, business development, and hands-on training and presentations. Previously, he has worked in construction materials and engineered cement products, as well as managing a paint production plant and family-owned horticulture company. Grider will be working closely with Gary Onate.

