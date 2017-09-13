Foss Manufacturing Becomes Foss Floors

Foss Manufacturing announced that it has sold its Northern Division, which manufactures nonwoven products for automotive, craft, and industrial applications, to AstenJohnson Holdings. Simultaneously with the sale, Foss Manufacturing has rebranded and will begin operating under its new name, Foss Floors.

“Our corporate rebranding and the sale of our non-flooring division will allow us to concentrate all our resources in our core competencies of high-performance floor coverings and flooring related products,” said A.J. Nassar, Foss Floors CEO. “This will be key as we continue to broaden our footprint in the floor covering industry and expand our products, innovations, and capabilities during our next phase of growth and development. As we look to our future, it’s the perfect time for us to rebrand to better represent our evolution and focus as an innovative flooring company and ensure the success of every customer we serve. We are experiencing ever-increasing demand for our flooring products as consumers seek more affordable and versatile solutions without sacrificing style and durability.”

Also key to the company’s rebranding strategy, Foss Floors will soon unveil a redesigned logo and website, and will launch new marketing campaigns aimed at better educating consumers as well as current and potential customers about the value proposition of its nonwoven flooring solutions versus traditional flooring options.

