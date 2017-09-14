Stauf USA USA Hires Technical Training Representative

Stauf USA Adhesives recently announced the appointment of Wayne Williams as sales support and technical training representative. Williams is an industry veteran with over 40 years of experience in the floor covering sector. He will serve the U.S. market where needed in a technical role and will be organizing schools and training in the near future.

"We think that adding Wayne to our team [will play] a vital role in being an industry leader in the technical field," said David Ford, vice president of sales and marketing. "The ability to answer and demonstrate technical expertise in the industry sends a message of professionalism and instills a sense of confidence, not only to our customers, but to our team as well.”

