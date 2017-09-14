ACI Adds New Distributor for Wider Access to Institute Knowledge

SAI Global recently became the American Concrete Institute’s (ACI) newest distributor of ACI-published content. Through its network of distributors, ACI content can be accessed digitally and on-demand by multiple employees at the same time, at multiple locations worldwide, and bundled with content from other publishers. Traditional printed content is also available also.

“By partnering with distributors such as SAI Global, we provide our members and customers with more options – options for broader access, options to package ACI documents together, and options to obtain ACI content alongside standards and reports from other standards developing organizations,” said Michael L. Tholen, managing director of engineering and professional development for ACI.

SAI Global provides access to information, products, and services that make it easier to manage information. The company joins existing ACI distributors: IHS Markit; Techstreet; Madcad; and BSB Edge.

For more information, vist www.saiglobal.com or www.concrete.org.