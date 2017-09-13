Skilsaw Introduces Reciprocating Saw with Buzzkill Technology

Skilsaw announced its entry into the linear cutting market with a 13-amp reciprocating saw with Buzzkill technology, a patented full-frame counterbalance that suppresses vibration. Skilsaw features a linear system, which simplifies the counterbalance to maintain vibration control with fewer wear points. The reduced vibration makes the tool more durable, increasing its lifespan and providing greater comfort for the user.

The 13-amp reciprocating saw also features a unique clock-spring brush system. The constant spring is designed for durability and optimal motor performance as the saw pushes through the cut, regardless of heat or dust flow. Other notable features include a variable speed trigger for cutting specialized materials, a secure tool-less blade clamp that holds up to harsh jobsite demands and an oversize trigger for flexibility in multiple cutting positions.

“Expanding our product offering from circular to linear cutting further positions Skilsaw as a professional cutting solution provider for different materials,” said Jason Schickerling, director of product development at Skilsaw. “In 2015, we launched metal-cutting, fiber cement and worm drive table saws, and most recently, in 2016, we launched our first concrete saw for cutting and scoring. We strive to design better tools that allow pros to work smarter, not harder, on today’s demanding jobsites.“

A 15-amp heavy-duty reciprocating saw, also with Buzzkill technology, will be available later this year. The SPT44-10 will address user demand for fast, reliable cut performance that remains consistent, even during intense applications and frequent jobsite use. The 15-amp reciprocating saw will feature an orbital mode switch and variable speed dial that provide faster cutting in wood and specialized materials, and an adjustable shoe for improved control and cut depth.

For more information, visit www.skilsaw.com.