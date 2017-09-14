NALFA Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Redesigned Website

The North American Laminate Flooring Association (NALFA) re-launched its website with a new mobile-responsive design. The website will feature a brand new look and feel with updated content and improved mobile access, designed to enhance the experience of consumers, trade professionals, and industry members.

“We are excited about the redesign of our website,” said Dan Natkin, NALFA president. “We have worked hard to make the website user friendly for consumers who are researching their floor options, while continuing to be the voice for the laminate flooring industry. We are proud of the final product.”

The website was unveiled to members and trade press at NALFA’s 20th Anniversary dinner.

For more information, visit www.nalfa.com.