Swiff-Train Supports Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

Three of Texas-based Swiff-Train’s distribution centers in Houston, Corpus Christi, and Victoria were in Hurricane Harvey’s path. Despite extensive damage to employees’ homes and property, all personnel are safe and distribution operations are back to normal.

“As flood waters receded, property owners in hundreds of neighborhoods were able to return to their homes to start the rebuilding process,” said Jonathan Train, president and CEO. “Thousands of volunteers helped and continue to assist flooded areas. It was incredible.”

In addition to rallying company team members from all over Texas to help in multiple aspects, Swiff-Train also established a YouCaring Fundraising account to raise funds for the recovery efforts. To assist their customers with showrooms needs, Swiff-Train has created product, display, and showroom floor promotions.

“The tremendous support from our business partners and vendors has been instrumental in our non-stop efforts to meet the supply demands,” said Shane Calloway, vice president of sales. “Swiff-Train is dedicated to supporting the storm victims through inventory, merchandising, and teamwork.”

