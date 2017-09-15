Laser Products Announces New Commitment to Marketing

Laser Products recently announced that it is significantly increasing its outreach to U.S. and foreign customers, the media, and its partners with the hiring of Y. Kevin Yeh as director of marketing. In this newly created position, Yeh will be responsible for developing and leading the company’s strategic marketing initiatives and new product commercialization. He will direct and optimize the company's advertising, public relations and digital assets and will be the primary corporate liaison with the media and trade associations in the stone and woodworking industries.

“Laser Products is in the midst of a very exciting period of growth,” said Rich Katzmann, president of Laser Products. “We are introducing new products, rapidly expanding into new markets, and developing new partnerships with software companies and equipment manufacturers. Kevin has an exceptional background in strategically building brands through diverse channels. He is a strong leader with a keen understanding of driving innovation through customer insight. Under his direction, I am confident that we will drive new revenue opportunities for both our company and our existing and future customers.”

Yeh comes most recently from James Hardie Building Products where he led the marketing team. Prior to that, he served as the global strategic business unit leader for the Liftmaster and Chamberlain brands of garage door openers at the Chamberlain Group. He has a B.S. in Business Management and International Studies from Indiana University.

Yeh will be located at the company’s headquarters in Romeoville, Ill., and will report to Katzmann.

For more information, call (630) 679-1300 or visit laserproductsus.com.