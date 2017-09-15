Patcraft Introduces Donation Program for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Patcraft has introduced a donation program to benefit Hurricane Harvey relief efforts led by the Red Cross. Over the next 90 days, Patcraft will donate 2% of every sale of product shipped to Texas to the humanitarian organization. This donation program was designed to provide support to the affected areas. Patcraft is currently exploring opportunities to support Hurricane Irma relief efforts as well.

“Our Patcraft team has been shocked by the Hurricane Harvey devastation and we feel strongly that our company has an opportunity and duty to give back where it is needed most,” said Jeff West, vice president of marketing for Patcraft. “Through this donation program, our customers and our team will support the Red Cross as the city works to rebuild, uplift and provide safe havens for thousands of children, parents, grandparents and friends who need help.”

Patcraft will partner closely with its parent company, Shaw Industries, to provide donations to the Red Cross.

“We are thankful that our team members in the affected areas are safe and we are grateful for the chance to support the rebuilding effort that will take place over the coming months and years,” West added.

