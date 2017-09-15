In Memory of Carpet Industry Pioneer Lewis Card Sr.

Lewis Card Sr., a carpet industry pioneer and inventor, passed away Monday Sept. 11, 2017, at the age of 96, according to the Times Free Press.

Card was a carpet industry inventor and entrepreneur who began his career at his uncle Joe Cobble’s company, Cobble Brothers Machinery. He later sold Cobble to The Singer Company. He went on to found several companies in the tufting industry, including one he took public on the American Stock Exchange. Lewis ended his career at Card-Monroe Corp. He had more than 150 patents in his name, the last one granted at the age of 95.

