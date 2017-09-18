California Carpet Stewardship Program Awards Micro-Grants

Carpet America Recovery Effort (CARE)'s California Carpet Stewardship Program has awarded grants of $10,000 each to five companies for its Cycle 1M Micro-Grants for Collections/Reuse Programs pilot. Funds were awarded for infrastructure projects and/or purchase of equipment that supports the operational logistics of properly collecting and/or reusing California post-consumer carpet under a new or established program. Projects must be completed by the end of 2017, and are expected to support over 15 million net new pounds of collection annually.

Grantees include: A-1 Planet Recycling (Chula Vista): To purchase four 40-yard roll-off containers for San Diego localized collection at retail sites. CLEAR (Lincoln): To purchase 20 sea containers for Sacramento localized collection at small and medium retailers. Green Waste Recovery (San Jose): To purchase a MicroPHAZIR gun to identify PCC types more rapidly and increase throughput into the facility. Napa Recycling and Waste Services: To purchase a rain/weather cover to increase PCC diversion by 30%. Zanker Recycling (San Jose): To purchase a rain/weather cover and cement pad at the Florin Perkins site in Sacramento to increase PCC diversion by about 33%.

For more information, visit carpetrecovery.org.