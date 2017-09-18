Date Announced for 2018 FCICA Convention

The Flooring Contractors Association (FCICA) recently announced that its annual convention will be held March 18-20 in Biloxi, Miss., with pre-convention events on March 17. Convention will be hosted at the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino and will feature five educational sessions and the Commercial Flooring Trade Show.

The Commercial Flooring Trade Show will take place on Monday, March 19. In response to feedback from last year, four product demonstrations will take place prior to the trade show and include lunch. Each demonstration space will include a table, electricity, and flooring protection, complements of Protect-All Flooring. Demonstrators will also receive a tabletop in the trade show. Companies will be chosen in a lottery drawing at Mid-Year 2017 in Columbus.

For more information, visit www.fcica.com.