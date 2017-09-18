Bosch Saw Incorporates New Handle Design for Improved Performance
The Bosch multi-grip GSA18V-125 18V EC brushless 1-1/4" stroke reciprocating saw combines an advanced handle design for greater comfort with a 18-volt Bosch EC brushless motor and orbital/non-orbital action. The saw delivers up to 2,500 strokes per minute with a 1-1/4" stroke length, and its multi-grip handle allows it to be held comfortably in a wide variety of positions, such as overhead, close the ground, or sideways.
The saw also features three orbital settings (0-1-2), which allows users to select the aggressiveness of the stroke that’s best suited to the cutting task. It delivers a long and labor-saving 1-1/4" stroke that allows more material to be removed. Handy variable speed controls include a dial to set the desired maximum speed and an accelerator trigger for adjusting the operating speed, such as when starting a cut.
“Professional reciprocating saw users are always on the lookout for more power and faster results,” said Jim Stevens, product manager for Bosch Tool. “The Bosch Multi-Grip Reciprocating Saw delivers that and much more in a versatile, comfortable package. The three orbital-action settings allow optimization of the saw’s stroke to ensure maximum cutting power and speed whether the job is demolition cutting of wood or precision cutting of a metal pipe.”
The saw also features a toolless blade-change system with a robust lever that allows for easier blade removal and installation, even with gloves on. The saw’s adjustable footplate enables control of the cutting depth and use of a wide array of the blade's teeth for more efficient operation. A handy hanging hook keeps the tool within reach at all times. The saw also includes a bright double-LED light for greater visibility from either side of the blade in dark or tight work areas.
For more information, visit www.boschtools.com.
