Flexco Announces The Belknap White Group as Northeast Distributor

Flexco recently announced that the Belknap White Group as its new distributor partner in the Northeast. Belknap White will carry the Flexco product line through its distribution network in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and upstate New York.

“At The Belknap White Group, we pride ourselves on being the premier hard surface flooring distributor in the northeast,” said Dan Doyle, vice president of branch sales and operations for the Belknap White Group. “Teaming up with Flexco builds upon our strong product portfolio. We are excited about our new partnership.”

Brian Dubois, national sales manager for Flexco, added, “Like Flexco, The Belknap White Group is a family-owned business with several years of business experience in the flooring industry. We are thrilled to partner with them to bring the extensive line of Flexco flooring products to the marketplace.”

For more information, visit www.flexcofloors.com or www.belknapwhite.com.