ACI Foundation Annual Request for Proposals Now Open

The American Concrete Institute (ACI) Foundation’s Concrete Research Council (CRC) seeks to advance the concrete industry through the funding of concrete research projects that further the knowledge and sustainability of concrete materials, construction, and structures. Applications are now being accepted for funding through this project, and application requirements for the RFP have changed from last year.

At least four worthy research projects will be selected for this cycle, with up to $50,000 awarded per project for direct costs and an additional $7,500 to fund indirect costs. An ACI technical committee must support the research concept and participate in an advisory role to the principal investigator. Each committee that supports the research must fill out the new ACI Committee Support Form and the chair of that committee must sign the form. An individual researcher can serve as the principal investigator or co-principal investigator on only one proposal submitted, and principal investigators must follow the published RFP Application Guide.All proposals must be submitted before the December 1st, 2017 deadline.

Selection of awarded projects and notifications to principal investigators will occur after the ACI Spring Concrete Convention and Exposition to be held March 25-29 in Salt Lake City.

For more information, visit www.acifoundation.org.