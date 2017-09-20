Bill Clinton Announced as Special Keynote for Greenbuild 2017

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) announced that former President Bill Clinton will give a special keynote address at the 2017 Greenbuild International Conference and Expo to be held Thursday, Nov. 9, from 6-7 p.m. at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

“[Former] President Clinton is a long time friend and advocate of the green building movement and our community continues to be encouraged and inspired by his years of philanthropic work to help those less fortunate and create resilient communities,” said Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO of USGBC. “We know that his message of inclusion and environmental responsibility will challenge us to not only be better environmental stewards, but to be better citizens of the world.”

USGBC previously announced that Project Haiti, its LEED-registered orphanage and children’s facility currently being constructed in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, will be officially named the William Jefferson Clinton Children's Center. The facility is aiming for LEED Platinum and has been named in honor of Clinton in recognition of the Clinton Global Initiative’s (CGI) work to engage and empower the global community to find innovative solutions to the world’s most pervasive problems.

