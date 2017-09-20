Engineered Floors to Acquire Beaulieu Group

Engineered Floors has reached a letter of intent agreement in principle to purchase all of the operating assets of Beaulieu Group. The transaction will be contingent upon approvals through the bankruptcy court and due diligence processes, and, pending government approvals, the transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2017, according to Engineered Floors.

