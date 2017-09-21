NeoCon Organizers Seeking Photos From Past Shows

As NeoCon nears its 50th anniversary in 2018, show organizers would like to reflect on the show’s history and celebrate its influence in shaping the commercial sector. Show organizers are asking participants--exhibitors, attendees, and partners--to submit their photo highlights from past NeoCon events. The show will use a selection of the collected images in marketing communications and other activities around NeoCon 50.

“NeoCon has had a major impact on the industry these past five decades,” said Byron Morton, vice president of leasing for NeoCon Shows. “It would be nothing without our exhibitors and attendees. Whether it’s images of an iconic product launch, or photos from a networking event or exhibit, we look forward to looking through the community’s submissions as we celebrate NeoCon 50 and gear up for the 2018 show.”

For more information, visit www.neocon.com.