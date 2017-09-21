InstaFloor Enters Partnership to Distribute Liquid Linoleum Flooring

Netherlands-based Duracryl International, a manufacturer of durable seamless and hard floor covering products, and InstaFloor recently announced their partnership, where InstaFloor will support and market the patented Corques Liquid Lino (CLL), a liquid self-leveling linoleum, in the North American market.

CLL is a liquid-applied resilient floorcovering for commercial and residential use manufactured from a combination of natural products such as resins, linseed oil, wood, cork flour, limestone and natural pigments. It is suitable for use in many different applications including schools, hospitals, retail outlets, offices, museums, homes and apartments, and is particularly well-suited to high traffic areas where a hygienic, seamless floorcovering with a natural look and feel is required.

CLL is extremely durable, chemical resistant, elastic, and available in 54 standard colors. It is applied as a seamless wall to wall self-levelling liquid with biopolymer binders. When CLL is installed over InstaLay 25, it adds foot comfort, enhances thermal and acoustic performance, and produces an anti-fatigue floor.

For more information, call (214) 256-5727 or visit www.instafloorna.com.