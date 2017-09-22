Annual Greenberg Golf Tournament Generates $160,000 for Charity

The 15th Annual Alan Greenberg Charity Golf Tournament hosted by CCA Global Partners took place at the Barnsley Gardens Resort in Adairsville, Ga., where members and supporters of the floor covering industry gathered to benefit the Floor Covering Industry Foundation (FCIF). The $160,000 in raised funds will support the foundation in its efforts to financially assist those currently or previously in the floor covering industry who have experienced a life-altering hardship, like catastrophic illness or a severe disability.

“We feel fortunate to host this wonderful event,” said Howard Brodsky, chairman and co-CEO of CCA Global Partners. “Having the opportunity to bring awareness to the admirable work of the FCIF, and raise money in the process, is something we truly cherish.”

Each year, the event draws manufacturers, distributors, retailers, industry trade associations, and individuals from within the floor covering industry, along with supporters from related industries, contributing to the FCIF by participating in the tournament as well as through sponsorships and donations.

“This event continues to be one of the largest contributors to the FCIF thanks to all our colleagues that participate” said Rick Bennet, co-CEO of CCA Global Partners. “It’s a powerful feeling when an industry is able to unite and offer support to a worthy cause.”

For more information, visit www.fcif.org.