National Wood Floor Consultants Hosting Educational Seminar

September 21, 2017
Registration will end on Friday, Sept. 22 for National Wood Floor Consultants’ “How to Keep the Snap, Crackle, Pop, Out of Your Floor” educational seminar. Lead by Roy Reichow, the seminar will cover causes of noisy floors, the importance of subflooring, and over-nailing issues, as well as sound suppression systems for multifamily environments. The seminar will be held Sept. 27 from 8-11:45 a.m. at Flaherty’s Arden Bowl in Arden Hills, Minn. Breakfast is included in the price for the seminar.

For more information, visit www.nwfc.net.

