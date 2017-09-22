Laticrete Partners with Youth Development Program at Golf Tournament

Laticrete has partnered with The First Tee of Essex County to invite the program's junior golfers to attend the 2017 Presidents Cup Golf Tournament Sept. 26-Oct. 1, at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J. The First Tee is a national youth development program that focuses on shaping children's lives by reinforcing values like integrity, respect, and perseverance through the game of golf.

"Part of our culture at Laticrete is investment in our local communities to help develop a healthy, well-equipped workforce for the future,” said Edward Metcalf, president and COO of Laticrete North America. “The First Tee very efficiently, and with limited resources, delivers outstanding services to less-advantaged youth, so we are happy to help them however we can. Golf can be used as an immensely powerful relationship building tool. It's wonderful to see kids of all ages and socioeconomic levels exposed to the game and to the mental and physical discipline that can result from learning how to play it."

The First Tee junior golfers and their parents will experience two tournament practice days at this international sporting event. Additionally, two First Tee participants will have the opportunity to attend the final day of the tournament, along with many of Laticrete distribution partners and end-users.

"Experiencing a tournament of this magnitude is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our kids and their families," said Katie Brenny, PGA professional and senior director of player development at The First Tee of Essex County. "Without the generosity of companies such as Laticrete, The First Tee would not be able to operate."

For more information, visit laticrete.com.