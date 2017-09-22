Braxton-Bragg partners with Susan G. Komen East Tennessee

Braxton-Bragg recently announced its partnership with Susan G. Komen East Tennessee in supporting ongoing research and services in preventative care for breast cancer. Braxton-Bragg's association with the Komen organization will support events like Komen Knoxville Race for The Cure. Komen East Tennessee invests 75% of the funds raise to support vital, local breast health services and also dedicates the remaining 25% to national research.

"We wanted to get involved with a local charity and chose Komen Knoxville Race for the Cure because many of our employees have been touched by cancer, and this is one of the largest events in Knoxville," said Karen Richards, Braxton-Bragg credit manager and race team captain. "This will help a lot of people in our community."

The mission of Komen East Tennessee is to provide funding for breast health services, breast cancer education, and outreach in the 24 surrounding counties, including the Knoxville and Tri-Cities regions.

For more information, visit www.braxton-bragg.com.