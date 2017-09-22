NeoCon Announces 2018 Call for Presentations
September 22, 2017
No Comments
NeoCon show organizers recently announced a call for presentations from leading designers and architects to scientists, entrepreneurs, and emerging talents for NeoCon 2018 to be held June 11-13, 2018 in Chicago. The 2018 offering will also include a special new programming designation on the “Future of Design.” The official Call For Presentations application is available online and due Oct. 30, 2017.
For more information, visit www.neoconcfp.com or www.neocon.com.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Floor Covering Installer Magazine