NeoCon Announces 2018 Call for Presentations

NeoCon show organizers recently announced a call for presentations from leading designers and architects to scientists, entrepreneurs, and emerging talents for NeoCon 2018 to be held June 11-13, 2018 in Chicago. The 2018 offering will also include a special new programming designation on the “Future of Design.” The official Call For Presentations application is available online and due Oct. 30, 2017.

For more information, visit www.neoconcfp.com or www.neocon.com.