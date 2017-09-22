Festool Introduces Cordless Sanders

Festool recently introduced three new, “hybrid” sander models, the delta-shaped DTSC 400, the 5” ETSC 125, and the rectangular RTSC 400. Each model provides the same functionality of its corded counterpart, but with hybrid power options where it can be used cordless or corded. The new sanders are balanced with a unique ergonomic battery for optimum performance and handling that provides up to 30 minutes of runtime at full power. Each sander has an idle engine speed from 6,000 - 10,000 RPM and includes Festool’s integrated Jetstream dust extraction technology.

“These new sanders allow users to effortlessly transition from corded to cordless without compromising performance,” said Leo Zirkler, vice president of marketing at Festool. “We’re proud of the phenomenal ergonomics and balance, and that we’ve again brought to market a truly innovative power tool solution.”

For more information, visit www.festoolusa.com or www.festoolcanada.com.