Floorscape Officially Changes Name to Bonitz Flooring Group

Bonitz, Inc., parent company of Bonitz Flooring Group, recently announced that its subsidiary Floorscape has assumed the name Bonitz Flooring Group, the final phase in the merger with the Raleigh, N.C. based commercial flooring company that began in 2015.

“We are excited to take this last step in transitioning the Floorscape operation into the Bonitz organization,” said Pete Larmore, president and CEO of Bonitz, Inc. “In our continued commitment to be one unified company with one common culture, we recognize this name change is an important part of aligning the Floorscape team with the Bonitz brand and vision. Dale Lambe has done a tremendous job of preparing the Raleigh team to be part of the Bonitz family. His group truly understands the purpose we serve every day of positively impacting and enhancing lives.”

Dale Lambe, Raleigh managing partner, added, “We are excited to finally identify 100% as Bonitz in our market. Our team has operated under the guidance of Bonitz procedures and philosophy since the merger over two years ago. It is a great feeling to see the two companies come full circle as we continue to provide superior service and practical solutions to our commercial flooring customers.”

For more information, visit bonitz.us.