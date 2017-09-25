NAHB Members Celebrate Professional Women in Building Week

Members of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) celebrated Professional Women in Building (PWB) Week Sept. 18 - 22, highlighting the contributions women make to the residential construction industry and sharing the value of PWB council membership.

"For the second year in a row, we are celebrating NAHB Professional Women in Building Week to recognize and honor the essential role women play in the residential construction industry," said Juli Bacon, chair of the NAHB PWB Council and owner of JB Consulting Systems and Bacon Maintenance Services in Woodinville, Wash. "It's important that women understand they have a place at the table in this industry, we hope to help facilitate that."

Members across the country celebrated in a variety of ways, including events to honor achievements of local members, fundraisers to create scholarships for women entering the industry, and by teaching building skills to local school children.

"We are seeing some great examples across the country of how women are increasing their presence and role as leaders in our industry," said Bacon. "From an increase in PWB membership and local chapters to the first all-female student team to compete at the 2017 International Builders' Show to five consecutive female presidents leading one of our local home builders associations, we celebrate all of their achievements."

For more information, visit www.nahb.org.