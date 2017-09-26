FCICA Mid-Year approved for IICRC Continuing Education Credits

The Flooring Contractors Association (FCICA) recently announced that Mid-Year 2017 is an approved event for IICRC Continuing Education Credits. IICRC Certified Technicians that attend the Nox and Roppe plant tours on October 11, 2017, will receive 0.5 credits. Technicians that attend all of the Mid-Year Meeting educational sessions on October 12, 2017, will receive 0.5 credits.

The credits will be assigned in the cleaning/restoration, inspection, or master categories. FCICA Mid-Year attendees who desire to receive IICRC credits must notify FCICA. Certificates of attendance to track CE credits will be provided as requested.

For more information, call (248) 661-5015 or visit www.fcica.com.