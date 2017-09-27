Laser Products Announces Northwest Sales Hire

Laser Products Industries (LPI) recently announced Brandon Ossinger as its Northwest sales manager, responsible for the states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Alaska, as well as British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan. Ossinger brings over eight years of sales experience and is fully proficient in the 2020 software package for cabinet design which is a focus market for Laser Products Industries.

"Laser Products is committed to serving the Northwest market and a sales leader with Brandon's industry experience will prove to be a tremendous asset to our customers, both current and new," said Rich Katzmann, president of LPI.

Ossinger comes most recently from Huntwood Industries where he spent the past three years in sales management and design positions. Prior to Huntwood, Brandon served in sales and design roles with Parr Lumber. Ossinger will be located out of the Portland, Ore., area and will report to Katzmann.

For more information, visit laserproductsus.com.