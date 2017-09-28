Keene Building Products Announces New Regional Sales Manager
September 28, 2017
Keene Building Products announced that Mike Eglin has joined its team as the New England regional sales manager. With more than 18 years of sales and marketing experience, including owning and operating his own business, Eglin has a proven ability to drive top-line growth, expand markets, and lead teams.
For more information, call (877) 514-5336 or visit www.keenebuilding.com.
